UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.55

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1098917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

