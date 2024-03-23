V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

