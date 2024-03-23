Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Vale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vale by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.