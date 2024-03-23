Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

