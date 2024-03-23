VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Avalon Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

