VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 464,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 804,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

