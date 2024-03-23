VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Boosted by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 3.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.