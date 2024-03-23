VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SMH stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.46.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

