Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $181.26. 737,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

