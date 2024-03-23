Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.26. 737,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

