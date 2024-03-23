Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 10.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $114,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.26. 737,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

