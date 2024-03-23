Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 348.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

