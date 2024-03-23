Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

