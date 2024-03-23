Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

