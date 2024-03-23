Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

