Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT opened at $528.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.66. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

