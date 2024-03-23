Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

