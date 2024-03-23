Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15,531.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. 1,268,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

