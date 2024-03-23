Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

