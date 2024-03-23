Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

