Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,408. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.