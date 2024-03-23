Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

