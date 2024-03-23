Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The stock has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

