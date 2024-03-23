Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

