Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.