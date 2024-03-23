Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.