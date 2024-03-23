Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

