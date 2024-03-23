Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $58,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

