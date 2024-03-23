Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
