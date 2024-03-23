Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The firm has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

