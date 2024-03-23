Velas (VLX) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00085145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,570,818,314 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

