Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $42.16. 414,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,324,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,870,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.