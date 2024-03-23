Vertcoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $23,906.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,521.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.00719531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00132390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00209324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00056819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,000,260 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

