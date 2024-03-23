Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Vertex
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VERX opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
