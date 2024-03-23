Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,338,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,682. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

