Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.14. 82,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,112,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

