VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.24 and traded as high as $68.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 2,205 shares.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -41.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.