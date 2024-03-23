VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.24 and traded as high as $68.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 2,205 shares.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -41.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

