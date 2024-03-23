Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 2.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $73.00. 1,592,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,481,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 571,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.