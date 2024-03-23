VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.70 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 749.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

