Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.14 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.13 ($0.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.08. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Volta Finance Company Profile
