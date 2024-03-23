Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Up 6.3%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.98. 786,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,304,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

