Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

