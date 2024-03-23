Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 216,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,019,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.