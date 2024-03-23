VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSME) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 26th

VS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 26th. VS MEDIA had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of VS MEDIA’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSME opened at $0.36 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VS MEDIA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of VS MEDIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

