Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.17

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $273.17 and last traded at $271.69, with a volume of 246890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

