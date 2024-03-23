WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after buying an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

