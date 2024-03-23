WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKME. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

