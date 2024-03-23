Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $4.32 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and $4.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00083685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,763,553 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

