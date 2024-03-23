Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 5.3%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $390.85 and last traded at $390.85. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.60.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

