Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

