Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.59.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,591,396. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

